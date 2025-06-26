Ukraine has successfully thwarted Russian advances in the border area of Sumy, according to the nation's top general. General Oleksandr Syrskyi confirmed that the frontline has stabilized, marking a crucial development in an ongoing conflict.

Earlier this year, Russia had claimed to have pushed Ukrainian forces from the border regions, with plans to create a buffer zone. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that his forces have not only held their ground but also regained control of strategic locations such as the village of Andriivka.

The focus remains on strengthening fortifications and setting up anti-drone corridors to ensure long-term defense, as recommended by General Syrskyi during his visit to the front line.

(With inputs from agencies.)