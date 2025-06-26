Left Menu

Ramaphosa Removes Deputy Trade Minister Andrew Whitfield

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has dismissed Andrew Whitfield from his role as deputy trade minister. The presidency confirmed this decision on Thursday but stated that no full cabinet reshuffle is intended.

  • South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa has decided to relieve Andrew Whitfield from his duties as deputy trade minister. This update was confirmed in a statement released by the presidency on Thursday.

Despite the removal of Whitfield, Ramaphosa does not intend to execute a comprehensive reshuffle of the cabinet, the official statement clarified.

This decision marks a significant move in Ramaphosa's administrative approaches, ensuring focused leadership in South Africa's trade sector.

