Ramaphosa Removes Deputy Trade Minister Andrew Whitfield

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa has decided to relieve Andrew Whitfield from his duties as deputy trade minister. This update was confirmed in a statement released by the presidency on Thursday.

Despite the removal of Whitfield, Ramaphosa does not intend to execute a comprehensive reshuffle of the cabinet, the official statement clarified.

This decision marks a significant move in Ramaphosa's administrative approaches, ensuring focused leadership in South Africa's trade sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)