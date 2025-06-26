Ramaphosa Removes Deputy Trade Minister Andrew Whitfield
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has dismissed Andrew Whitfield from his role as deputy trade minister. The presidency confirmed this decision on Thursday but stated that no full cabinet reshuffle is intended.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 26-06-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 16:02 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa has decided to relieve Andrew Whitfield from his duties as deputy trade minister. This update was confirmed in a statement released by the presidency on Thursday.
Despite the removal of Whitfield, Ramaphosa does not intend to execute a comprehensive reshuffle of the cabinet, the official statement clarified.
This decision marks a significant move in Ramaphosa's administrative approaches, ensuring focused leadership in South Africa's trade sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Telangana Cabinet Reshuffle: Reddy Discusses Portfolio Allocation
Karnataka's Cabinet Reshuffle: Speculations and Clarifications
Presidency University Expands: New Campus to Transform Himalayan Hills Education
Mashatile Urges Global Unity During G20 Presidency Lecture at Russian University
Trailblazing Leadership: Kirsty Coventry Breaks New Ground in IOC Presidency