Zelenskiy Pushes EU Bid and Russia Sanctions as Cyprus Assumes EU Presidency
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is advocating for Ukraine's EU membership and increased sanctions against Russia as Cyprus begins its EU presidency. In talks with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, Zelenskiy stresses the importance of Ukraine's EU integration amidst ongoing conflict and pledges robust support for its sovereignty.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is leveraging Cyprus' new role as the European Union's rotating president to press the case for Ukraine's EU accession and heightened sanctions on Russia. Meeting with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, Zelenskiy emphasized progress on negotiating clusters and reinforced Ukraine's goal of political and economic integration with the West.
Ukraine's EU application followed Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, and despite the complexity of war and opposition from Hungary, Kyiv remains determined. "We discussed the necessity of maintaining strong sanctions against Russia as their aggression and occupation continue," Zelenskiy stated.
Talks also covered bolstering Ukraine's air defense and drone supply, while meetings are planned with European Commission and Council leaders. Cyprus, recalling its own history of invasion, aligns fully with sanctions against Moscow and views Ukraine's sovereignty as paramount during its six-month EU presidency, declared Christodoulides.
(With inputs from agencies.)
