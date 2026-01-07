Left Menu

Zelenskiy Pushes EU Bid and Russia Sanctions as Cyprus Assumes EU Presidency

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is advocating for Ukraine's EU membership and increased sanctions against Russia as Cyprus begins its EU presidency. In talks with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, Zelenskiy stresses the importance of Ukraine's EU integration amidst ongoing conflict and pledges robust support for its sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 19:04 IST
Zelenskiy Pushes EU Bid and Russia Sanctions as Cyprus Assumes EU Presidency

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is leveraging Cyprus' new role as the European Union's rotating president to press the case for Ukraine's EU accession and heightened sanctions on Russia. Meeting with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, Zelenskiy emphasized progress on negotiating clusters and reinforced Ukraine's goal of political and economic integration with the West.

Ukraine's EU application followed Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, and despite the complexity of war and opposition from Hungary, Kyiv remains determined. "We discussed the necessity of maintaining strong sanctions against Russia as their aggression and occupation continue," Zelenskiy stated.

Talks also covered bolstering Ukraine's air defense and drone supply, while meetings are planned with European Commission and Council leaders. Cyprus, recalling its own history of invasion, aligns fully with sanctions against Moscow and views Ukraine's sovereignty as paramount during its six-month EU presidency, declared Christodoulides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes Bhilwara: Factory Negligence Under Scrutiny

Tragedy Strikes Bhilwara: Factory Negligence Under Scrutiny

 India
2
Tensions Rise: U.S. Moves to Control Venezuelan Oil Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Tensions Rise: U.S. Moves to Control Venezuelan Oil Amid Geopolitical Tensio...

 Global
3
Alaska Airlines Soars with Historic Boeing Order

Alaska Airlines Soars with Historic Boeing Order

 United States
4
Supreme Court Upholds Arbitral Independence, Limiting Judicial Intrusion

Supreme Court Upholds Arbitral Independence, Limiting Judicial Intrusion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026