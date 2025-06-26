Tragic Family Mystery Unfolds in Sagra Sundarpur Bazaar
Three family members were found dead in Sagra Sundarpur Bazaar with their infant child unhurt nearby. The police suspect poisoning, though confirmation awaits post-mortem results. A legal investigation is underway as the incident is treated with suspicion.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic discovery on Thursday morning, three family members were found dead in their home in Sagra Sundarpur Bazaar, with their infant child crying nearby, police reported.
Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Sanjay Rai revealed that Ankit Patwa, his wife Riya, and his mother Asha were discovered lifeless, froth coming from their mouths, indicating possible poisoning. The family lived in the area under the Leelapur Police Station.
Authorities have launched a legal investigation to determine the cause of death, treating the incident as suspicious. Results from the post-mortem will provide further clarity as the investigation delves into all potential angles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
