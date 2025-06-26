AAIB Begins Black Box Analysis in Air India AI-171 Crash Investigation

In the wake of the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI-171, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has formally launched a comprehensive investigation, in accordance with India’s international commitments under the ICAO Chicago Convention (1944) and the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017. The incident, which drew national and international attention, has prompted swift action by aviation authorities and the Government of India to ensure transparency, accountability, and rigorous analysis.

Formation of Multidisciplinary Investigation Team

On 13 June 2025, the day of the crash, the AAIB constituted a high-level multidisciplinary investigation team, in line with the standards outlined in ICAO Annex 13. The team is led by the Director General of AAIB, and comprises:

A specialist in aviation medicine

A senior Air Traffic Control (ATC) officer

Experts from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) of the United States, the country of manufacture and design of the aircraft involved

The inclusion of international experts, particularly from the NTSB, adheres to ICAO mandates and reflects global cooperation in aviation safety investigations. The team has been tasked with a full-spectrum analysis to determine not only the immediate cause but also systemic or contributory factors.

Black Box Recovery: A Critical Step in Reconstruction

The retrieval of the aircraft's Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR)—commonly known as black boxes—was achieved in challenging conditions.

The CVR was recovered on 13 June 2025 from the rooftop of a building near the crash site in Ahmedabad.

The FDR was later discovered in the wreckage debris on 16 June 2025.

Following established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), both black boxes were:

Placed under 24/7 police protection

Monitored via continuous CCTV surveillance

Secured at a designated facility in Ahmedabad

This meticulous handling ensured the integrity of the devices and their data during the crucial early stages of the investigation.

Transport and Security of Black Boxes

On 24 June 2025, the black boxes were transported from Ahmedabad to AAIB’s central laboratory in Delhi using an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft, ensuring secure and swift transfer. The transport took place in two batches:

The CVR (front black box) arrived at 1400 hrs accompanied by the DG, AAIB.

The FDR (rear black box) followed later in the day, arriving at 1715 hrs with a second AAIB team.

The use of military aircraft and direct involvement of senior officials underline the sensitive and critical nature of the data being handled.

Data Extraction and Preliminary Progress

On the evening of 24 June, technical experts from both AAIB and the visiting NTSB delegation began the data extraction process. By the following day (25 June 2025), the Crash Protection Module (CPM) within the front black box had been successfully accessed. The memory module was retrieved intact, and a full data download was completed at AAIB’s lab in Delhi.

Currently, the teams are analyzing the recorded data, which will include:

Cockpit conversations

Flight parameters

Altitude, speed, and navigation data

Engine performance and control surface movements

This analysis will reconstruct the final minutes of the flight and help determine what went wrong. The combined insights from CVR and FDR are crucial in mapping out a precise timeline of events, identifying technical malfunctions, if any, and assessing human factors such as pilot actions or miscommunication.

Adherence to International and Domestic Protocols

Throughout the investigation, AAIB has ensured strict compliance with ICAO Annex 13 provisions and India's domestic laws. By constituting a multi-agency team, engaging international partners, and ensuring secure handling of key evidence, India is demonstrating its commitment to global aviation safety norms.

AAIB also continues to coordinate closely with stakeholders such as:

Air India

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)

Ministry of Civil Aviation

Aircraft manufacturers and engine suppliers

Next Steps and Public Assurance

As the analysis phase progresses, interim findings may be shared with stakeholders, although the final investigation report will only be released after the completion of all forensic, engineering, and procedural reviews. The goal is not only to determine the cause of the crash, but also to issue safety recommendations that can prevent similar incidents in the future.

The AAIB has appealed to the public and media for patience and refraining from speculation as the sensitive investigation proceeds.