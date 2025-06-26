Left Menu

Kenyans Unite Against Police Brutality Amid Nationwide Protests

Nationwide protests erupted across Kenya over police brutality and governance issues, resulting in 16 deaths. Demonstrators demanded the resignation of President William Ruto. Businesses faced looting, and parliament was barricaded. The unrest follows the anniversary of anti-tax protests where over 60 people were killed last year.

  Kenya

The number of Kenyans who perished during Wednesday's nationwide protests against police brutality and ineffective governance has doubled to 16, as reported by the state-funded human rights commission.

Frustration boiled over, drawing thousands of young Kenyans to the streets, with destructive consequences including the razing of at least two police stations. Demonstrators in 23 of Kenya's 47 counties voiced their dissatisfaction with the government, chanting anti-government slogans and calling for the resignation of President William Ruto. The situation was further inflamed by the recent in-custody death of a blogger and the shooting of a civilian during protests sparked by the blogger's passing.

In the capital, Nairobi, Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen evaluated the damage inflicted on businesses, noting goods stolen from multiple stores. He pledged police action based on the evidence from CCTV cameras capturing looters. Amidst the turmoil, families mourned the loss of loved ones, and business owners lamented heavy losses due to looting and arson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

