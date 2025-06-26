Left Menu

Pressure Mounts on Jharkhand Government to Implement PESA Act

Senior BJP leader Raghubar Das announced a statewide movement to pressurize the Jharkhand government into implementing the PESA Act, aimed at empowering tribal communities. Alleging reluctance due to foreign religious influences, Das cited that despite other states embracing the Act, Jharkhand lags under Soren’s leadership.

Raghubar Das
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das announced plans for a statewide movement to pressure the state government into implementing the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA). Speaking at a press conference, Das emphasized the need to educate tribal communities about their rights under the Act, which was originally enacted in 1996.

Das criticized the JMM-led alliance government for allegedly delaying the Act's implementation due to foreign religious influences. Despite other states with Scheduled Areas having implemented PESA, Das questioned why the Jharkhand government, led by a tribal Chief Minister, hesitates to do the same.

Highlighting the potential economic and legal empowerment for gram sabhas under PESA, Das expressed concerns over issues such as Bangladeshi infiltration and religious conversions affecting the tribal population. He also pointed to the lapse of development funds in the absence of the Act, urging prompt implementation to resolve ongoing grievances.

