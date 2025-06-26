Left Menu

CBI Unveils Nationwide Mule Account Scam: 8.50 Lakh Accounts Exposed

The CBI has uncovered 8.50 lakh mule bank accounts across over 700 branches in India used by cybercriminals for financial scams. Coordinated operations led to nine arrests. The accounts, often opened with fake IDs, channeled illicit funds. Bank officials and facilitators were implicated in this systemic failure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 19:06 IST
CBI Unveils Nationwide Mule Account Scam: 8.50 Lakh Accounts Exposed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has identified a sprawling network of 8.50 lakh mule bank accounts across more than 700 branches nationwide. These accounts have been exploited by cybercriminals in scams involving digital theft, impersonation, and fraudulent investments, according to official findings.

A recent coordinated operation resulted in the search of 42 locations across Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. During these searches, the CBI detained nine suspects, including middlemen and banking correspondents, believed to have facilitated the opening of these fake accounts.

These accounts, often created with falsified documents, served as conduits for laundering funds from unsuspecting victims. Preliminary CBI investigations indicate potential collusion from certain bank officials and third-party agents. This systemic breach highlights the need for enhanced due diligence and stricter adherence to financial protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025