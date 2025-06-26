Left Menu

Odisha's Bold Move to Eradicate Illegal Ganja Cultivation

The Odisha government is taking measures to eliminate illegal ganja cultivation and offer alternative livelihoods to tribal communities involved in such activities. Excise Minister Prithviraj Harichandan announced efforts that include joint operations and community sensitization to tackle drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-06-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 19:06 IST
Odisha's Bold Move to Eradicate Illegal Ganja Cultivation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government is targeting the eradication of illegal ganja cultivation and is actively developing alternative livelihood opportunities for tribal communities, as confirmed by Excise Minister Prithviraj Harichandan on Thursday.

During a drug abuse and illicit trafficking awareness walkathon, Harichandan highlighted that joint operations between the excise and police departments have successfully destroyed ganja crops across several districts.

He noted that tribes are often exploited by drug mafias with false promises of financial benefits. The government plans to implement various livelihood alternatives to prevent their continued involvement. Key efforts include maintaining vigilance on drug operations and community education initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025