Odisha's Bold Move to Eradicate Illegal Ganja Cultivation
The Odisha government is taking measures to eliminate illegal ganja cultivation and offer alternative livelihoods to tribal communities involved in such activities. Excise Minister Prithviraj Harichandan announced efforts that include joint operations and community sensitization to tackle drug abuse and illicit trafficking.
The Odisha government is targeting the eradication of illegal ganja cultivation and is actively developing alternative livelihood opportunities for tribal communities, as confirmed by Excise Minister Prithviraj Harichandan on Thursday.
During a drug abuse and illicit trafficking awareness walkathon, Harichandan highlighted that joint operations between the excise and police departments have successfully destroyed ganja crops across several districts.
He noted that tribes are often exploited by drug mafias with false promises of financial benefits. The government plans to implement various livelihood alternatives to prevent their continued involvement. Key efforts include maintaining vigilance on drug operations and community education initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
