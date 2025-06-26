Justice Served: Death Sentence for 'Rarest of Rare' Crime in Ujjain
A Ujjain court sentenced Wahid Lala to death for killing his wife, Sanjeeda Bi, in a 'rarest of rare' case. Lala was convicted under IPC section 302, with the court imposing a Rs 4,000 fine. The ruling followed detailed evidence and prosecution arguments on the crime's rarity.
A court in the Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh has issued a death sentence to a man for committing a 'rarest of rare' crime by killing his wife. Principal District and Session Judge Rajesh Kumar Gupta finalized the punishment for Wahid Lala under Indian Penal Code section 302, also imposing a fine on the accused. The incident involved shooting his wife, Sanjeeda Bi, due to suspicions of infidelity, reported Additional District Prosecution Officer Kuldeep Singh Bhadoria.
The tragedy unfolded in Daulatganj with Sanjeeda Bi being declared dead at the district hospital. Their son Farhan revealed to the police that frequent disagreements plagued his parents' marriage. On the day of the murder, Lala directed Farhan to leave for his grandmother's house with his sisters after a quarrel escalated.
According to Bhadoria, the court's decision to award the death penalty was anchored in strong evidence and persuasive arguments by the prosecution. The crime's classification as 'rarest of rare' was pivotal in determining the severity of the punishment.
