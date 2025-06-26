Sonowal Unveils Maritime Tech & Green Hydrogen Push for Port Modernization

In a landmark move toward revolutionizing India’s maritime and logistics infrastructure, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, launched a series of technology-driven and sustainability-focused initiatives aimed at accelerating India’s transition into a future-ready, green, and globally competitive maritime economy.

The event, held in New Delhi, saw the unveiling of the SAGAR SETU digital platform, the signing of a strategic MoU with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to establish a Digital Centre of Excellence (DCoE), and the launch of the DRISHTI performance monitoring framework. These initiatives are aligned with the goals of Maritime India Vision 2030 and the broader Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.

SAGAR SETU: A One-Stop Maritime & Logistics Digital Ecosystem

The highlight of the day was the official launch of SAGAR SETU, a centralized digital portal designed to seamlessly integrate over 80 ports and 40 stakeholders, facilitating paperless, transparent, and efficient EXIM (export-import) services.

Built under the framework of PM Gati Shakti’s National Master Plan, the platform is expected to:

Drastically reduce turnaround time for vessel and cargo clearances

Provide a single window for documentation

Foster interconnectivity between ports, customs, shipping agents, and logistics service providers

Shri Sonowal emphasized that SAGAR SETU marks a major leap forward in ease of doing business (EoDB), strengthening India’s logistics competitiveness and enhancing trade capacity.

“SAGAR SETU is not just a platform—it is the digital backbone of India’s maritime resurgence,” the Minister stated.

MoPSW–C-DAC MoU: Launch of India’s First Maritime Digital Centre of Excellence (DCoE)

In a parallel development, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with C-DAC to establish a Digital Centre of Excellence for the maritime sector.

The DCoE will drive innovation through:

Adoption of AI, IoT, and blockchain

Creation of smart port ecosystems

Promotion of green technologies and decarbonization

Development of digital tools for maritime logistics, security, and training

Located within the existing institutional framework of MoPSW, the DCoE is envisioned to serve as a technology policy think tank and solution incubator, aiding public and private stakeholders in maritime digital transformation.

DRISHTI Framework: Performance Monitoring with Precision

In keeping with the mantra of “Reform, Perform, Transform, Inform,” the Ministry unveiled DRISHTI—a comprehensive data-driven decision support system.

DRISHTI, an acronym for Data-driven decision support - Review - Institutional Information System for Hastening and Tracking Implementation, is built on four strategic pillars:

KPI Monitoring Achievements Tracking Organisational Oversight Functional Cell Monitoring

It will be instrumental in tracking the real-time implementation status of targets set under the Maritime India Vision 2030, providing timely interventions and optimized policy execution.

Standardized Port Tariff Structure: Unified Scale of Rates (SOR)

The Ministry also introduced a standardized Scale of Rates (SOR) template for all major Indian ports. This reform:

Aims to remove discrepancies in tariff structures

Ensures transparent service pricing

Aligns port charges with market dynamics

Facilitates digital integration and cross-port tariff benchmarking

The SOR structure was developed after extensive consultation with stakeholders and is expected to boost investor confidence while enhancing trade facilitation.

Gateway to Green: Roadmap for Port-Based Green Hydrogen Hubs

In a forward-looking step toward sustainability, the Ministry released a groundbreaking report titled “Gateway to Green: Assessing Port Readiness for Green Hydrogen Transition in India.”

Prepared in partnership with the Indian Ports Association (IPA), the report charts India’s path toward:

Transforming key ports into green hydrogen production, storage, and export hubs

Attracting foreign investment from green energy-centric economies such as East Asia and the European Union

Enabling infrastructure for ammonia, methanol, and hydrogen fuel shipping

Key ports identified for this green transition include:

V.O. Chidambaranar Port

Paradip Port

Deendayal Port

Jawaharlal Nehru Port

Mumbai Port

Cochin Port

Strategic action areas include land allocation, policy support, international collaboration, and private investment facilitation, positioning India as a global player in the clean energy value chain.

“India’s ports will now become nerve centers for the global green hydrogen revolution,” Shri Sonowal said. “Our vision is to produce 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030, and our ports will be its launchpad.”

Remarks from MoS Shri Shantanu Thakur

Union Minister of State for MoPSW, Shri Shantanu Thakur, praised the launches and reforms as critical enablers for India’s maritime evolution.

“Standardization and digitization are our twin strategies to make Indian ports globally competitive,” he said. “From transparent tariffs to smart platforms, we are reimagining our maritime ecosystem for inclusive growth.”

A Vision for a Digitally Empowered & Green Maritime India

The multiple initiatives launched today collectively showcase the Ministry’s firm resolve to:

Transform ports into smart, efficient logistics gateways

Promote clean, sustainable maritime practices

Drive job creation and export growth

Strengthen India’s geo-economic influence across global sea routes

With ports at the helm of India's new economic frontier, these moves are pivotal for achieving a digitally empowered, self-reliant, and green maritime economy, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the Amrit Kaal framework.