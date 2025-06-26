India Releases 2024–25 S&T Clusters Report, Eyes National Innovation Synergy

In a move to spotlight India’s growing regional innovation ecosystems, Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India, released the Science and Technology (S&T) Clusters Annual Report 2024–2025 at a high-level meeting held in the capital. The meeting, attended by Dr. Parvinder Maini, Scientific Secretary, Office of PSA (OPSA), along with CEOs, COOs, and Principal Investigators of the S&T Clusters, showcased the collaborative success of India’s eight active Clusters and laid the foundation for their future scaling.

A Strategic Initiative Rooted in Innovation

Launched in 2020 as a key recommendation of the Prime Minister’s Science, Technology, and Innovation Advisory Council (PM-STIAC), the S&T Clusters initiative represents a flagship program under OPSA. It was conceptualized to bring together academia, research institutions, industry, startups, and local administrations to collaboratively solve region-specific challenges using science and technology-based solutions, aligned with national priorities like Atmanirbhar Bharat, Digital India, and Make in India.

Operating through a consortium model, the Clusters aim to catalyze locally relevant, scalable, and demand-driven innovation, bridging the often fragmented landscape between R&D and implementation.

Highlights from the 2024–25 Annual Report

The latest Annual Report presents a compelling narrative of breakthroughs and high-impact outcomes from the eight operational Clusters:

1. EV Charging Infrastructure – Delhi/NCR

The Delhi Research Implementation and Innovation Cluster (DRIIV) has successfully deployed a network of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, making strides in urban sustainability and clean mobility.

2. Kalaanubhav.in – AR/VR Artisan Marketplace

A tech-enabled platform developed to support Indian artisans, Kalaanubhav.in uses Augmented and Virtual Reality to showcase and market handicrafts, thereby boosting cultural entrepreneurship and rural incomes.

3. One Delhi Transit App

Developed with a citizen-centric approach, the One Delhi app provides a real-time unified transit interface, which has already clocked over 3 lakh users, significantly improving urban mobility.

4. Health-Tech Innovations

Health solutions featured in the report include:

Diabetic foot-screening mats for early detection

Development of pacemaker leads at the Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone (AMTZ Vizag)

One Health frameworks targeting zoonotic diseases

E-waste management systems to improve sustainability in electronics usage

These innovations demonstrate the multi-sectoral application of Cluster efforts—from public health to smart urban living and environmental conservation.

Eight Vibrant Clusters Driving Regional Innovation

Currently, India’s S&T Clusters are strategically distributed across various innovation hubs:

AMTZ Vizag (Andhra Pradesh) – Specializing in medical technology and biomedical device manufacturing BeST (Bengaluru) – Anchored in AI, aerospace, and climate resilience BCKIC (Bhubaneswar) – Focused on urban innovation, agriculture, and tribal development DRIIV (Delhi NCR) – Addressing urban mobility, air quality, and e-governance JCKIC (Jodhpur) – Working on water security, renewable energy, and desert tech PI-RAHI (Chandigarh/Ropar) – Bridging innovation between academia and industry PKC (Pune) – Enabling breakthroughs in biotechnology, energy, and education RICH (Hyderabad) – A major player in agritech, health, and life sciences

Each Cluster acts as a knowledge-to-impact conduit, channeling regional strengths toward scalable national solutions.

Looking Ahead: Phase 2.0 and National Scaling

In his address, Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood stressed the need for greater “inter-cluster collaboration”, highlighting that successful models developed regionally must now be replicated and scaled nationwide.

“Clusters have proved their potential. The next phase must be about synergy—where innovations in one region can inspire action in another,” he stated.

He added that Phase 2.0 will encourage shared infrastructure, pooled expertise, and national-level policy alignment, creating a robust science and innovation ecosystem.

Dr. Parvinder Maini, Scientific Secretary at OPSA, underscored the crucial role of industry collaboration going forward.

“Industry partnerships are central to translating innovation into impact,” she said. “Phase 2.0 will focus heavily on commercialization pathways, R&D co-development, and societal implementation, ensuring that scientific progress delivers tangible public good.”

Policy Alignment and Future Prospects

These Clusters are also seen as key enablers of:

Startup India and Digital India

NEP 2020 via educational and skilling outreach

Gati Shakti Master Plan through infrastructure innovation

Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) by promoting green tech

In the coming months, the Office of PSA will launch a series of inter-cluster projects, foster international collaboration, and initiate multi-sectoral innovation grants.

A Unified Path to Atmanirbhar Bharat

With a strong foundation laid over the past four years, the S&T Clusters model is emerging as an effective bridge between lab-scale innovation and field-scale implementation. Their emphasis on inclusivity, sustainability, and practical applicability places them at the heart of India’s knowledge economy, reinforcing the government's goal of building a self-reliant, scientifically advanced, and socially responsive nation by 2047.