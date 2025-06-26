Left Menu

Czechs drop surgery requirement for gender change

Czech transgender people will no longer be required to undergo a surgery but will need to be diagnosed as transsexual by specialist doctors and complete observation lasting usually six to 12 months to complete their transition, according to the Health Ministry's new guidelines. The methodology issued on Thursday seeks to clarify the situation and give guidelines to medical professionals, the ministry said.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 26-06-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 21:21 IST
  Country:
  • Czechia

Czech transgender people will no longer be required to undergo a surgery but will need to be diagnosed as transsexual by specialist doctors and complete observation lasting usually six to 12 months to complete their transition, according to the Health Ministry's new guidelines. The guidelines issued on Thursday put in practice a Constitutional Court ruling, which last year struck down the surgery requirement.

The ruling, which said the practice violated transgender people's rights for physical integrity and human dignity, moved the central European country in line with most European Union members and was welcomed by human rights activists. The decision struck down affected parts of the relevant law but did not replace it. The methodology issued on Thursday seeks to clarify the situation and give guidelines to medical professionals, the ministry said.

