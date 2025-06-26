YouTube Channel Retracts Defamatory Allegations Against UP Minister

A YouTube channel known as 'UP Ki Baat' has removed a video from its platform, which previously circulated allegations against Uttar Pradesh Minister Nand Gopal Gupta. The minister had issued a legal notice to the channel, stating that the content was defamatory and entirely baseless.

In the legal notification released on June 20, Gupta, who oversees Industrial Development, Export Promotion, NRI Affairs, and Investment Promotion, stressed that no government source or factual ministerial record supported these claims.

The channel defended its actions in a response dated June 24, suggesting it was fulfilling journalistic duties by informing the public. However, acknowledging the concerns, the video has been taken down.

(With inputs from agencies.)