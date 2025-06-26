Left Menu

Photographer Grigory Skvortsov Sentenced for Treason Amidst Tensions

A Russian court sentenced photographer Grigory Skvortsov to 16 years for treason after he allegedly passed details about Soviet-era bunkers to a U.S. journalist. Skvortsov denied wrongdoing, claiming the information was publicly accessible. The trial was conducted privately, reflecting Russia's expanded secrecy laws post-Ukraine invasion.

Photographer Grigory Skvortsov Sentenced for Treason Amidst Tensions
In a controversial legal decision, Russian photographer Grigory Skvortsov was sentenced to 16 years in a maximum-security prison after being found guilty of treason. The court claimed Skvortsov relayed sensitive information about Soviet-era bunkers to a U.S. journalist, which he denies, asserting that the data was publicly available.

Skvortsov's trial was held privately, a move not uncommon in Russia following the expansion of its state secrecy laws amid military operations in Ukraine. The nation has seen a tightening of information control, with penalties increasingly levied on academics, scientists, and journalists.

Supporters on Telegram expressed disappointment at the verdict, pinning hope on a potential prisoner exchange between Russia and Western nations. The case underscores the fraught landscape for free expression and information sharing in contemporary Russia.

