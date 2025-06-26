CBI Arrests Key Suspect in 2021 West Bengal Violence Murder Case
The CBI arrested Arun Dey, a key suspect in the 2021 murder of BJP leader Abhijit Sarkar. The arrest comes after a four-year search, following post-poll violence in West Bengal. Dey was captured and presented in court, where he was remanded to judicial custody. The CBI filed charges against 20 people.
In a significant breakthrough, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday apprehended Arun Dey, a prime suspect in the 2021 murder of BJP leader Abhijit Sarkar in West Bengal. This arrest follows an intensive four-year investigation by the agency.
According to officials, Dey, also known as Bhai, had been evading capture since August 25, 2021, when the case was officially opened. He was finally subdued in a meticulously planned operation by CBI officials.
Dey was brought before the City Sessions Court in Calcutta and has been placed in judicial custody. The CBI, acting on orders from the Calcutta High Court, has charged 20 individuals in connection with the case since the brutal incident in Kankurgachi on May 2, 2021, following the announcement of West Bengal assembly election results.
