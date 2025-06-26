Left Menu

Looters Behind Bars: Four Arrested in Vasant Kunj Robbery

Four individuals have been arrested in connection with a Rs 30 lakh robbery at a businessman's residence in Delhi. Two of the accused were employees of the businessman. The heist, thought to be an insider job, has seen Rs 6.15 lakh recovered so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 22:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Four individuals have been apprehended following a Rs 30 lakh heist at a businessman's home in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, police officials confirmed on Thursday.

The crime, which occurred on June 23, involved a group of men who forcibly entered the residence of Karan Chopra, a businessman involved in the city gas distribution sector, and escaped with the cash.

Authorities, using technical surveillance and on-ground intelligence, successfully traced and arrested the suspects, identified as Satender Singh, Anil, Santosh Tripathi, and Shammi. Further investigations revealed that it was an inside job, facilitated with the help of some of the man's employees. To date, Rs 6.15 lakh has been retrieved from them, with Singh and Shammi held in police custody for further questioning. Efforts are ongoing to find additional suspects and recover the remaining stolen funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

