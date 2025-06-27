Left Menu

Tensions Rise As Clans Protect Aid in Gaza Amid Accusations Against Hamas

Israel has blocked aid to northern Gaza over concerns Hamas is diverting it, though aid continues from the south with clan-led security ensuring safe distribution. Amid ongoing conflict, Gaza faces severe humanitarian shortage, with local clans and organizations stepping in to safeguard and deliver aid supplies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 00:01 IST
Tensions Rise As Clans Protect Aid in Gaza Amid Accusations Against Hamas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel has halted aid to northern Gaza due to concerns over possible diversion by Hamas, which prompted protective measures by local clans overseeing aid distribution. The aid entry from the south continues amidst these tensions.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for a swift military strategy to prevent aid from reaching Hamas, amidst allegations of the militant group seizing aid meant for civilians. However, local clans claim they are ensuring the safety of aid without Hamas' involvement.

As the humanitarian situation worsens in Gaza, with severe shortages following Israel's military campaign, local groups and clans are emerging as key players in safeguarding and distributing life-saving supplies amid a backdrop of escalating conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025