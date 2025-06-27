Tensions Rise As Clans Protect Aid in Gaza Amid Accusations Against Hamas

Israel has halted aid to northern Gaza due to concerns over possible diversion by Hamas, which prompted protective measures by local clans overseeing aid distribution. The aid entry from the south continues amidst these tensions.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for a swift military strategy to prevent aid from reaching Hamas, amidst allegations of the militant group seizing aid meant for civilians. However, local clans claim they are ensuring the safety of aid without Hamas' involvement.

As the humanitarian situation worsens in Gaza, with severe shortages following Israel's military campaign, local groups and clans are emerging as key players in safeguarding and distributing life-saving supplies amid a backdrop of escalating conflict.

