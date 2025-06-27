Left Menu

Babu Khan Granted Bail in High-Profile Shravan Sahu Murder Case

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has granted bail to Babu Khan, involved in the Shravan Sahu murder case, based on parity with another co-accused. Khan's conviction had included a life sentence for conspiracy. The murder traces back to events from 2013 involving Shravan's son.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-06-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 00:12 IST
Babu Khan Granted Bail in High-Profile Shravan Sahu Murder Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has granted bail to Babu Khan, a convict in the high-profile Shravan Sahu murder case, on the basis of parity.

The decision came after the court noted that Ajay Patel, a co-accused, had been granted bail earlier when the prosecution failed to provide prima facie evidence of conspiracy.

Khan, sentenced to life imprisonment by a special CBI court in 2024 for his alleged involvement in the murder, challenged the conviction in the Allahabad High Court. The court approved his bail application on June 24, 2025, citing reasons similar to Patel's case.

The murder, occurring in 2017, stemmed from a violent conflict that started in October 2013, when Shravan's son Ayush had a dispute with main accused Aqeel Ansari.

Aqeel's later conviction and life sentence did not prevent him from conspiring to eliminate Shravan, a key witness and justice seeker for his son's murder.

Sahu was killed in 2017, leading to a thorough investigation by the CBI and the involvement of multiple accused, including Khan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025