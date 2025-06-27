Babu Khan Granted Bail in High-Profile Shravan Sahu Murder Case

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has granted bail to Babu Khan, a convict in the high-profile Shravan Sahu murder case, on the basis of parity.

The decision came after the court noted that Ajay Patel, a co-accused, had been granted bail earlier when the prosecution failed to provide prima facie evidence of conspiracy.

Khan, sentenced to life imprisonment by a special CBI court in 2024 for his alleged involvement in the murder, challenged the conviction in the Allahabad High Court. The court approved his bail application on June 24, 2025, citing reasons similar to Patel's case.

The murder, occurring in 2017, stemmed from a violent conflict that started in October 2013, when Shravan's son Ayush had a dispute with main accused Aqeel Ansari.

Aqeel's later conviction and life sentence did not prevent him from conspiring to eliminate Shravan, a key witness and justice seeker for his son's murder.

Sahu was killed in 2017, leading to a thorough investigation by the CBI and the involvement of multiple accused, including Khan.

