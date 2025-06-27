Left Menu

Caste Clashes Ignite Tensions: Yadav Groups Protest Alleged Tonsuring

The alleged caste-based tonsuring of two Yadav Bhagwat Katha preachers has sparked protests and violence in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh. Yadav groups demand arrest of all accused and case withdrawal. Uttar Pradesh Minister Jaiveer Singh accused Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav of politicizing the incident. Several arrests made to control situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etawah/Lucknow | Updated: 27-06-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 00:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, tensions have risen following the alleged caste-based tonsuring of two Yadav Bhagwat Katha preachers. Members of Yadav groups protested, calling for the arrest of all accused and withdrawal of the case against the victims.

The protests centered near the Agra-Kanpur highway with reports of stone-pelting against police, prompting forceful dispersal methods. The incident has seen accusations fly, with UP Minister Jaiveer Singh blaming Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav for exacerbating the situation.

Authorities have arrested multiple individuals as part of a broader response to maintain law and order. The incident has fueled political tensions, revealing deeper issues concerning caste and community in the region.

