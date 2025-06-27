Mexico's Banking Regulatory Rescue: Shielding Institutions Amid U.S. Sanctions

Mexico's banking regulator has announced a temporary takeover of two financial institutions sanctioned by the United States due to alleged money laundering activities connected to organized crime.

The nation's banking and securities commission will oversee the operations of CIBanco and Intercam Banco, aiming to protect creditors and depositors. This intervention follows the U.S. Treasury's new fentanyl sanctions, which limit certain transactions involving these banks and brokerage firm Vector Casa de Bolsa.

Experts warn of potential impacts on Mexican banking due to close ties with U.S. lenders. However, CIBanco assures the safety of client deposits while denying allegations. Mexican authorities assert the firms' stability and resist U.S. claims without evidence.