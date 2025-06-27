Left Menu

EU Prepares for Potential Trade Standoff with the U.S.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the EU received a new tariff negotiation document from the U.S. She emphasized that the EU is open to a deal but also readying itself for a scenario without a satisfactory agreement, ensuring European interests are safeguarded.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen revealed on Thursday that the European Union has received the latest documentation from the United States regarding upcoming tariff negotiations.

Speaking after a summit in Brussels, von der Leyen asserted that 'all options remain on the table' as the EU evaluates the situation.

She emphasized the EU's readiness for a deal while simultaneously preparing for the possibility that no satisfactory agreement is achieved, underscoring the EU's commitment to defending its interests if necessary.

