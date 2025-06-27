Redesigning the WTO: EU Seeks Pacific Partnership

In a bold proposal, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has suggested that cooperation with Pacific rim countries could pave the way for a revitalization of the World Trade Organization (WTO), which is currently battling ongoing issues stemming from Trump-era tariffs and political tensions.

Von der Leyen articulated this vision at a press conference following an EU summit, indicating that both Asian countries and the European Union have expressed a keen interest in establishing a structured partnership.

Highlighting the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) as an example, von der Leyen believes such collaborations could demonstrate the feasibility of engaging in free trade with a broad coalition of countries.

