Traffic Disruption on Don River Amid Ukrainian Drone Cleanup

Traffic on the Don River in Russia's Volgograd region was temporarily halted to clear debris from a Ukrainian drone attack, according to authorities. Governor Andrei Bocharov stated that sappers are handling the wreckage. Damage to the bridge over the Don River has not been confirmed yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 09:17 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 09:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Traffic was temporarily halted on the Don River in Russia's Volgograd region following a "massive" Ukrainian drone attack, officials confirmed on Friday.

Regional Governor Andrei Bocharov announced through Telegram that sappers are currently engaged in clearing the wreckage, highlighting ongoing safety concerns.

Authorities have yet to determine if the Don River bridge, the fifth-longest in Europe, sustained any significant damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

