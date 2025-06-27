Left Menu

Japan's Smuggling Clampdown: No Fentanyl Seizures in Six Years

Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato announced that no seizures of synthetic drug fentanyl have occurred in Japan from 2018 to 2024. Despite reports of a Chinese organization allegedly using Japan as a base to smuggle chemicals to the U.S., Japan remains committed to preventing illegal drug smuggling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 27-06-2025 09:17 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 09:17 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato announced at a press conference that no instances of the synthetic drug fentanyl being seized by customs have been recorded in Japan over the past six years, spanning up to 2024. The declaration followed a Nikkei report alleging Chinese involvement in smuggling operations originating from Japan.

According to Kato, Japan is determined to prevent illegal drug trafficking by taking necessary measures, emphasizing the government's unwavering commitment. The Nikkei highlighted a critical figure within the smuggling network, who managed operations and financial transactions out of Nagoya.

While Kato confirmed the absence of recorded fentanyl seizure cases, concerns linger over the smuggling techniques and the opiate's potential routes through Japan into the United States, suggesting vigilance is still required.

(With inputs from agencies.)

