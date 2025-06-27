Tragedy Strikes: Gangster's Mother Killed in Punjab Shooting

Harjit Kaur, the mother of incarcerated gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, was shot dead by unidentified assailants while traveling in Batala, Punjab. The incident transpired around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, resulting in Kaur's critical injury, and subsequent death at an Amritsar hospital.

Accompanied by another victim, Karanvir Singh, who also succumbed to gunshot wounds, the attackers escaped the scene on motorcycles, igniting a manhunt by local law enforcement. The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Paramveer Singh, indicated that investigative teams are working to capture the perpetrators and uncover the attack's motive.

Located on Qadian Road in Batala's Civil Lines, the shooting left both victims with severe facial, chest, and abdominal injuries. Kaur's ties to village governance and her son's criminal past add layers of complexity to the ongoing investigation.