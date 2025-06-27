Brazil's Supreme Court Holds Social Media Accountable: Landmark Ruling Unfolds

Brazil's Supreme Court issued a groundbreaking decision on Thursday, holding social media giants like Google, Meta, and TikTok accountable for user-generated content. The 8-3 vote mandates these companies monitor and remove posts that involve hate speech, racism, and incitement to violence.

This ruling has stirred Brazil's relationship with the U.S., with critics warning it could lead to unwarranted censorship if platforms remove potentially problematic content preemptively. The judgment enables individuals to sue companies that fail to take down illegal posts once notified.

The court's decision aligns with the European Union's efforts to regulate digital platforms, marking a significant step toward increased accountability. Google is currently reviewing the decision, signaling ongoing dialogue while concerns over free speech continue to rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)