China-US Trade Talks: New Framework Unveiled
China and the United States have detailed a framework agreed upon during recent talks in London. China's commerce ministry confirmed that export applications of controlled items will be approved following the law, marking a new chapter in trade relations between the two powers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-06-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 12:38 IST
- Country:
- China
In a recent development, China and the United States have provided more details about a framework that was agreed upon earlier this month during talks in London. This was confirmed by China's commerce ministry in a statement released on Friday.
The statement highlighted that China would handle export applications for controlled items in strict accordance with the law, ensuring compliance and fostering mutual trust between the two nations.
This agreement marks a significant step forward in the trade relations between the United States and China, aiming to enhance cooperation and resolve longstanding issues diplomatically.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- United States
- trade
- talks
- framework
- export
- controlled items
- London
- commerce
- relations
Advertisement