China-US Trade Talks: New Framework Unveiled

In a recent development, China and the United States have provided more details about a framework that was agreed upon earlier this month during talks in London. This was confirmed by China's commerce ministry in a statement released on Friday.

The statement highlighted that China would handle export applications for controlled items in strict accordance with the law, ensuring compliance and fostering mutual trust between the two nations.

This agreement marks a significant step forward in the trade relations between the United States and China, aiming to enhance cooperation and resolve longstanding issues diplomatically.

