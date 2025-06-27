Left Menu

U.S. Government Moves to Slash Firearms Regulations

The U.S. Department of Government Efficiency is working with ATF to revise or remove numerous gun regulations by July 4. This initiative involves cutting around 50 rules while reducing inspectors. The Washington Post reported the details, though Reuters has not independently confirmed them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 14:45 IST
U.S. Government Moves to Slash Firearms Regulations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is taking decisive steps to amend or remove a significant number of gun-related regulations. By July 4, staff will collaborate with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to accomplish this task, according to insiders cited by the Washington Post.

The overarching goal involves cutting upwards of 50 regulations. This move coincides with the administration's strategic reduction in the number of inspectors, highlighting a major shift in regulatory oversight.

While the Washington Post details this campaign, Reuters has yet to corroborate the claims independently.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025