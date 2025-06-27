U.S. Government Moves to Slash Firearms Regulations
The U.S. Department of Government Efficiency is working with ATF to revise or remove numerous gun regulations by July 4. This initiative involves cutting around 50 rules while reducing inspectors. The Washington Post reported the details, though Reuters has not independently confirmed them.
