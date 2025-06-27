U.S. Government Moves to Slash Firearms Regulations

The U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is taking decisive steps to amend or remove a significant number of gun-related regulations. By July 4, staff will collaborate with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to accomplish this task, according to insiders cited by the Washington Post.

The overarching goal involves cutting upwards of 50 regulations. This move coincides with the administration's strategic reduction in the number of inspectors, highlighting a major shift in regulatory oversight.

While the Washington Post details this campaign, Reuters has yet to corroborate the claims independently.