Indore E-Rickshaw Driver Arrested in Child Pornography Scandal

In a shocking development, a 60-year-old e-rickshaw driver from Indore has been apprehended for allegedly disseminating child pornography videos through WhatsApp, according to police reports on Friday. The driver, who regularly transported school children, shared three such illegal clips.

Attempting to outsmart the investigators, the suspect had formatted his phone to delete incriminating evidence. However, police employed advanced technology to retrieve the objectionable content, which appeared to originate from overseas and depicted child sexual exploitation.

Consequently, the accused's phone was confiscated, and an FIR was lodged under the Information Technology Act. The police intend to inform the involved school of their driver's criminal activities, prompting them to take appropriate measures. Investigations are ongoing.