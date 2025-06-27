Left Menu

Indore E-Rickshaw Driver Arrested in Child Pornography Scandal

A 60-year-old e-rickshaw driver in Indore, who transported school children, was arrested for allegedly sharing child pornography via WhatsApp. Despite attempts to erase evidence by formatting his mobile phone, police recovered the deleted videos. An FIR has been registered under the Information Technology Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 27-06-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 15:26 IST
Indore E-Rickshaw Driver Arrested in Child Pornography Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development, a 60-year-old e-rickshaw driver from Indore has been apprehended for allegedly disseminating child pornography videos through WhatsApp, according to police reports on Friday. The driver, who regularly transported school children, shared three such illegal clips.

Attempting to outsmart the investigators, the suspect had formatted his phone to delete incriminating evidence. However, police employed advanced technology to retrieve the objectionable content, which appeared to originate from overseas and depicted child sexual exploitation.

Consequently, the accused's phone was confiscated, and an FIR was lodged under the Information Technology Act. The police intend to inform the involved school of their driver's criminal activities, prompting them to take appropriate measures. Investigations are ongoing.

