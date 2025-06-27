Forgery and Betrayal: Woman Accuses Husband of Anti-National Activities

A troubling allegation has surfaced in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, where a woman named Manisha has accused her husband Mohammad Intazar of engaging in anti-national activities. The accusation has prompted local law enforcement to launch a full-scale investigation.

The complaint, filed at the Kotwali Police Station, details claims of Intazar's involvement in suspicious activities and possession of forged documents, including a falsified Aadhaar card, passport, and educational certificates. The police have taken these allegations seriously.

Superintendent of Police Ramsevak Gautam confirmed that a case has been registered against Intazar under Sections 336, 337, 339, and 115 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. While the investigation is ongoing, the accused remains on the run, and police efforts to locate him are intensifying.

(With inputs from agencies.)