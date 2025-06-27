Rajnath Singh Meets Russian Counterpart in Key SCO Sidelines Dialogue

In a significant strategic engagement on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ Meeting in Qingdao, China, on June 26, 2025, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh held a pivotal bilateral meeting with Russian Defence Minister Mr. Andrey Belousov. The two leaders discussed a broad spectrum of defence and security-related issues, reaffirming their commitment to the longstanding and robust Indo-Russian defence partnership.

This high-level interaction came at a critical juncture, amid rising geopolitical tensions and the need for deeper military collaboration between the two nations.

Strengthening the Defence Partnership: Indo-Russian Relations in Focus

During the meeting, Minister Belousov reiterated Russia's deep-rooted defence ties with India, describing the relationship as one that has “stood the test of time.” He emphasized Moscow’s unwavering support for India’s sovereignty and security priorities, particularly referencing the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, on April 22, 2025.

“Russia stands in complete solidarity with India against terrorism,” said Mr. Belousov, echoing sentiments of shared security interests and mutual respect.

The discussion reaffirmed the two nations’ resolve to jointly combat cross-border terrorism, enhance strategic cooperation, and bolster interoperability and capability-building.

Spotlight on Defence Production and Modernization

The meeting was particularly significant in light of Operation Sindoor, an ongoing strategic initiative by India aimed at enhancing its air dominance and regional security posture. Against this backdrop, both sides emphasized the need to accelerate co-development and co-production of critical defence technologies, especially in:

Air defence systems

Air-to-air missile capabilities

Platform modernization and technological upgrades

Key discussion points included:

Timely delivery and operational integration of the S-400 Triumf air defence systems

Upgrades of Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft, including radar, weapon systems, and avionics

Procurement of spares and components for sustaining high operational availability

India reiterated its intent to enhance indigenous manufacturing through partnerships with Russian firms, leveraging the ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ initiative in the defence sector.

Shared Geopolitical Outlook: Stability in a Multipolar World

The two defence ministers also exchanged views on the evolving global security landscape, including issues pertaining to Indo-Pacific stability, Eurasian dynamics, and regional conflict zones. With both countries being influential members of the SCO, they acknowledged the importance of multilateral platforms in addressing transnational threats.

Discussions also touched upon joint military exercises such as Indra, naval cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), and intelligence sharing frameworks.

Strategic Outcomes and Forward Path

This bilateral meeting culminated in a renewed understanding to:

Deepen defence industrial cooperation

Streamline joint research and development (R&D) in emerging defence technologies

Ensure timely execution of ongoing contracts

Explore next-generation weapon systems and unmanned solutions

India and Russia also reaffirmed their commitment to multipolar global order principles, non-alignment, and sovereign decision-making in defence procurement—underscoring a shared vision for strategic autonomy.

Context: India’s Defence Modernisation Drive

India’s ongoing military transformation, spurred by emerging security threats and evolving battlefield dynamics, has made the Indo-Russian partnership even more critical. The push to diversify suppliers while retaining traditional allies like Russia places cooperation at the heart of India’s national security doctrine.

With China’s assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific and escalating regional conflicts, the defence engagement in Qingdao signaled not just continuity but upgradation of Indo-Russian ties to a new strategic level.

Partnership Rooted in Trust and Shared Security Goals

The Rajnath Singh–Belousov dialogue was not just a routine bilateral exchange—it marked a strategic reaffirmation of India-Russia defence ties in an era of global volatility. With timely agreements on air defence and platform modernization, the meeting paved the way for accelerated implementation of key projects and a future-oriented collaboration that aligns with India’s ambition of self-reliance in defence (Atmanirbharta).