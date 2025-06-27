Injustice in Education: Alleged Gang Rape Sparks Political Uproar in West Bengal

An alleged gang rape incident at a law college in Kolkata has ignited political tensions and protests in West Bengal. Union Minister and BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar criticized the state's law enforcement, claiming that female students remain unsafe in educational institutions.

The ruling Trinamool Congress condemned the incident but highlighted the quick response by the Kolkata Police in apprehending the suspects. They urged the opposition not to politicize the situation, emphasizing the need for a strong deterrent against sexual offenses through the Aparajita Anti-Rape Bill.

Protests erupted across the state, with student and youth wings from various political parties staging demonstrations demanding justice. This incident follows the previous year's rape-murder of a doctor, raising concerns over women's safety in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)