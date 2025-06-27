Royal Scandal: Charges Against Marius Borg Høiby Stir Norway

Marius Borg Høiby, the eldest son of Norway's crown princess, faces serious legal charges, Oslo police announced Friday, including rape, sexual assault, and bodily harm after extensive investigation.

As the stepson of Crown Prince Haakon, Høiby's situation has captured immense public attention. He has been the subject of a meticulous inquiry since several arrests in 2024, tied to allegations of rape and bodily harm.

Oslo Police Attorney Andreas Kruszewski highlighted that the charges include cases of rape and sexual assault, derived from text messages and testimonies. Despite the accusations, Høiby claims innocence in multiple instances through his lawyer Petar Sekulic. The case remains a focal point in Norwegian news cycles.

