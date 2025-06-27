Left Menu

Royal Scandal: Charges Against Marius Borg Høiby Stir Norway

Marius Borg Høiby, son of Norway's Crown Princess, faces charges including rape and sexual assault. The investigation, uncovering multiple alleged victims, involved evidence from text messages, witness testimonies, and police searches. Høiby maintains innocence in several allegations. The case has garnered significant media attention in Norway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 27-06-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 17:51 IST
  • Norway

Marius Borg Høiby, the eldest son of Norway's crown princess, faces serious legal charges, Oslo police announced Friday, including rape, sexual assault, and bodily harm after extensive investigation.

As the stepson of Crown Prince Haakon, Høiby's situation has captured immense public attention. He has been the subject of a meticulous inquiry since several arrests in 2024, tied to allegations of rape and bodily harm.

Oslo Police Attorney Andreas Kruszewski highlighted that the charges include cases of rape and sexual assault, derived from text messages and testimonies. Despite the accusations, Høiby claims innocence in multiple instances through his lawyer Petar Sekulic. The case remains a focal point in Norwegian news cycles.

