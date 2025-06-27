Trade Deals by Labor Day: U.S. Eyes Fast-Tracking Agreements
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed optimism about concluding several trade agreements before the Labor Day holiday. Bessent aims to finalize deals with 10 to 12 of the U.S.'s 18 main trading partners, potentially setting the stage for further negotiations with additional countries.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has voiced confidence in finalizing multiple trade agreements before the upcoming Labor Day holiday. Speaking on Friday, Bessent emphasized the urgency of sealing deals with a significant number of the country's key trading partners.
According to Bessent, the Trump administration aims to secure agreements with at least 10 to 12 of the 18 primary U.S. trading partners. These efforts reflect the administration's broader ambition to strengthen the nation's international trade relationships ahead of schedule.
In a recent interview on Fox Business Network, Bessent highlighted the potential for even more trade negotiations. He pointed to approximately 20 additional countries that could be future targets for new or revamped trade agreements once the current round is completed.
