China's Military Purge: Xi Jinping Tightens Grip Amid Corruption Crackdown

China continues its purge of top military officials, with significant figures like General Miao Hua and Vice Admiral Li Hanjun expelled from the National People's Congress. The crackdown, part of President Xi Jinping's efforts to eliminate corruption and consolidate power within the military, has led to the removal of senior generals and industry executives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-06-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 18:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

The sweeping purge within China's defense and security sector escalated as senior military figures faced expulsion from the national legislature on Friday.

General Miao Hua, along with Vice Admiral Li Hanjun and Liu Shipeng, were among those ousted from the National People's Congress, as reported by the South China Morning Post.

This crackdown reflects President Xi Jinping's ongoing efforts to eradicate corruption and bolster control over the military, reinforcing his vision of a disciplined and loyal armed force.

