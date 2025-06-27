Rashtriya Rifles' Romeo Force: Heightened Vigilance in Rajouri

Lieutenant General P K Mishra, General Officer Commanding of the White Knight Corps, conducted a strategic visit to the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir to evaluate the security and operational readiness of troops in the region.

During his visit, Lt. Gen. Mishra highlighted the importance of maintaining a high level of preparedness and exerting control over the operational landscape in the critical border districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

Praising the Romeo Force, a division of the Rashtriya Rifles known for its counter-terrorism operations, Lt. Gen. Mishra commended their sustained efforts in combating militancy in these volatile areas.

