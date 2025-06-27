Hamas Struggles for Survival Amidst Internal Clashes and Israeli Pressure

Amid internal dissent and sustained Israeli military operations, Hamas is confronting existential threats to its control over Gaza. The Islamist group, hamstrung by a degraded command structure, faces opposition from clans emboldened by Israeli support. Senior Hamas operatives are struggling to quash these factions as their command capabilities dwindle.

As the humanitarian toll in Gaza mounts, Hamas is under pressure to negotiate a ceasefire. Such an agreement could provide the group with a critical opportunity to reassert control over rogue elements within its ranks. Meanwhile, Hamas continues its recruitment from among Gaza's impoverished youth while grappling with substantial losses.

The shifting geopolitical landscape makes Hamas's future uncertain. Its support from Iran is under pressure, as Israeli strikes on Iranian targets could potentially diminish this lifeline. Despite this, Hamas commits to continued negotiations, though the terms proposed by Israel are seen as unacceptable by the group's leaders.

