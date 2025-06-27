Left Menu

Hamas Struggles for Survival Amidst Internal Clashes and Israeli Pressure

Hamas is facing increasing difficulty maintaining control in Gaza. With challenges from local clans and ongoing Israeli military pressure, the group is struggling. A ceasefire could benefit both Hamas and Gazans, but internal and external challenges remain significant. Their reliance on Iranian support adds another layer of complexity.

Amid internal dissent and sustained Israeli military operations, Hamas is confronting existential threats to its control over Gaza. The Islamist group, hamstrung by a degraded command structure, faces opposition from clans emboldened by Israeli support. Senior Hamas operatives are struggling to quash these factions as their command capabilities dwindle.

As the humanitarian toll in Gaza mounts, Hamas is under pressure to negotiate a ceasefire. Such an agreement could provide the group with a critical opportunity to reassert control over rogue elements within its ranks. Meanwhile, Hamas continues its recruitment from among Gaza's impoverished youth while grappling with substantial losses.

The shifting geopolitical landscape makes Hamas's future uncertain. Its support from Iran is under pressure, as Israeli strikes on Iranian targets could potentially diminish this lifeline. Despite this, Hamas commits to continued negotiations, though the terms proposed by Israel are seen as unacceptable by the group's leaders.

