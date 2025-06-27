Sri Lanka's Anti-Corruption Crackdown Intensifies with Arrest of Rajapaksa Relative

In a significant move against corruption, Sri Lanka's anti-graft body has arrested Nishantha Wickramasingha, the brother-in-law of former president Mahinda Rajapaksa. The arrest stems from irregularities during his tenure as Chairman of SriLankan Airlines.

Wickramasingha faces charges of causing substantial financial losses to the state through altered flight destinations and passenger mismanagement. Additional allegations point to his misuse of government funds for election campaigns.

This arrest is part of a broader campaign by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to address alleged financial misconduct during the Rajapaksa-led administrations. Other Rajapaksa family members and officials are under scrutiny, highlighting longstanding accusations of nepotism and corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)