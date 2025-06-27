Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Anti-Corruption Crackdown Intensifies with Arrest of Rajapaksa Relative

Nishantha Wickramasingha, brother-in-law of former Sri Lankan president Mahinda Rajapaksa, was arrested on corruption charges linked to his tenure as SriLankan Airlines Chairman. Accusations include financial losses due to irregular aircraft procurement and misuse of funds for election campaigns. The arrest is part of an anti-corruption drive targeting the Rajapaksa era.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 27-06-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 19:20 IST
In a significant move against corruption, Sri Lanka's anti-graft body has arrested Nishantha Wickramasingha, the brother-in-law of former president Mahinda Rajapaksa. The arrest stems from irregularities during his tenure as Chairman of SriLankan Airlines.

Wickramasingha faces charges of causing substantial financial losses to the state through altered flight destinations and passenger mismanagement. Additional allegations point to his misuse of government funds for election campaigns.

This arrest is part of a broader campaign by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to address alleged financial misconduct during the Rajapaksa-led administrations. Other Rajapaksa family members and officials are under scrutiny, highlighting longstanding accusations of nepotism and corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

