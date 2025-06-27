NSO Report Shows 225% Surge in Agricultural Output from 2011–2024

The National Statistics Office (NSO), under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), has released its latest comprehensive publication, “Statistical Report on Value of Output from Agriculture and Allied Sectors (2011-12 to 2023-24)”, on its official portal (mospi.gov.in). The report provides deep insights into the structural evolution, trends, and performance of India’s agriculture and allied sectors, including Crop Production, Livestock, Forestry & Logging, and Fishing & Aquaculture, over a 13-year period.

This annual publication builds on the major aggregates released through the National Accounts Statistics (NAS) earlier this year, and presents a granular breakdown of Gross Value Added (GVA) and Gross Value of Output (GVO) in both current and constant (2011–12) prices.

Key National Highlights: Agriculture’s Expanding Economic Footprint

GVA Surge: The agriculture and allied sectors’ GVA at current prices has increased by 225%, growing from ₹1,502 thousand crore in 2011–12 to ₹4,878 thousand crore in 2023–24.

GVO Growth: At constant prices, the GVO rose from ₹1,908 thousand crore in 2011–12 to ₹2,949 thousand crore in 2023–24, reflecting a 54.6% increase, signifying real productivity gains.

Crop Sector: Still the Backbone, but Dynamics Are Shifting

Largest Contributor: In 2023–24, the crop sector accounted for ₹1,595 thousand crore, or 54.1% of total GVO from agriculture and allied activities at constant prices.

Cereals & F&V Dominate: Cereals and fruits & vegetables contributed a combined 52.5% of total crop GVO.

Cereal Composition: Among cereals, paddy and wheat together made up 85% of cereal GVO in 2023–24.

Top States for Cereal Output:

Uttar Pradesh, despite a slight dip from 18.6% to 17.2%, retained its top position.

Followed by Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Telangana, and Haryana, these five states contributed 53% of total cereal GVO.

Fruits & Vegetables: Emerging Growth Leaders

Banana Tops Fruit Group: For the first time, banana (₹47.0 thousand crore) surpassed mango (₹46.1 thousand crore) in GVO among fruits in 2023–24.

Potato Leads Vegetables: Consistently the top contributor, potato’s GVO increased from ₹21.3 thousand crore in 2011–12 to ₹37.2 thousand crore in 2023–24.

Floriculture Booms: GVO nearly doubled, rising from ₹17.4 thousand crore in 2011–12 to ₹28.1 thousand crore in 2023–24, reflecting growing commercial interest.

Regional Shifts: The composition of top states contributing to GVO in fruits, vegetables, and floriculture has evolved significantly, indicating regional diversification and productivity gains.

Spices and Speciality Crops: Changing Dynamics

Condiments & Spices: Madhya Pradesh emerged as the top contributor with 19.2% share in 2023–24, overtaking earlier leaders. Karnataka (16.6%) and Gujarat (15.5%) followed.

Livestock Sector: One of the Fastest-Growing Segments

GVO grew from ₹488 thousand crore in 2011–12 to ₹919 thousand crore in 2023–24.

Milk remains dominant, though its share fell from 67.2% to 65.9%.

Meat Group’s share rose from 19.7% to 24.1%, signaling dietary diversification and increased demand for protein.

Forestry & Logging: Stable Growth, Industrial Surge

Sector’s GVO rose from ₹149 thousand crore to ₹227 thousand crore over the 13-year period.

Industrial wood’s share surged dramatically from 49.9% to 70.2%, pointing to growth in construction and allied sectors.

Fisheries: Expanding Marine Dominance

Contribution to Agricultural GVA increased from 4.2% in 2011–12 to 7.0% in 2023–24.

Marine fish share grew from 42.3% to 49.8%, surpassing inland fish in growth.

West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, the leading states in this sector, experienced significant shifts in their relative shares, reflecting changes in marine vs. inland aquaculture practices and market-driven trends.

A Complex but Encouraging Outlook

The 2023–24 report paints a picture of evolution and resilience across India’s agricultural landscape. With rising contributions from horticulture, livestock, floriculture, and fisheries, the sector is witnessing structural diversification beyond traditional food grains. Technological advancements, policy support, changing consumer preferences, and regional investments are driving these shifts.

The report also sets the foundation for evidence-based policymaking as India transitions into next-generation agricultural reforms, with a focus on climate resilience, market linkages, and inclusive rural development.