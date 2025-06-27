Left Menu

Supreme Court Ruling Reignites Birthright Citizenship Debate

The Supreme Court ruled that individual judges cannot issue nationwide injunctions. However, uncertainty remains regarding Trump's restrictions on birthright citizenship. This decision marks a partial victory for Trump, yet conservative judges left open the ability to block changes nationwide. Birthright citizenship, secured by the 14th Amendment, continues to spark debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-06-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 20:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court decided that individual judges do not possess the authority to issue nationwide injunctions, yet left unresolved questions about President Trump's birthright citizenship restrictions.

While this outcome serves as a victory for President Trump, who has frequently criticized judicial interference in his policy agenda, the conservative majority on the bench preserved the possibility of maintaining nationwide blocks on changes related to birthright citizenship.

The debate over birthright citizenship, a principle historically enshrined in the 14th Amendment as 'jus soli' or 'right of the soil,' continues to ignite controversy, with the Trump administration advocating for stricter citizenship standards while facing opposition from states, immigrants, and rights groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

