Supreme Court Ruling Reignites Birthright Citizenship Debate

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court decided that individual judges do not possess the authority to issue nationwide injunctions, yet left unresolved questions about President Trump's birthright citizenship restrictions.

While this outcome serves as a victory for President Trump, who has frequently criticized judicial interference in his policy agenda, the conservative majority on the bench preserved the possibility of maintaining nationwide blocks on changes related to birthright citizenship.

The debate over birthright citizenship, a principle historically enshrined in the 14th Amendment as 'jus soli' or 'right of the soil,' continues to ignite controversy, with the Trump administration advocating for stricter citizenship standards while facing opposition from states, immigrants, and rights groups.

