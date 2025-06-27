Kerala Prepares for Mullaperiyar Dam Opening
Authorities in Kerala's Idukki district are bracing for the possible opening of the Mullaperiyar dam. Arrangements are in place to evacuate 3,220 individuals from low-lying areas. The district's Collector has directed officials to ensure safety, while Tamil Nadu is expected to manage the dam operations.
- Country:
- India
In Kerala's Idukki district, authorities are on high alert ahead of the potential opening of the Mullaperiyar dam, anticipated to happen this Saturday. With Tamil Nadu officials expressing intentions to open the dam's shutters upon the water reaching 136 feet, comprehensive evacuation plans have been laid out.
Efforts to relocate 3,220 people from 883 families residing in low-lying regions are underway, as detailed in an official release. These precautionary measures encompass several villages, including Periyar, Manjumala, and Upputhura. District Collector V Vigneshwari has spearheaded operations involving revenue and police departments to ensure residents are moved to safety.
Over 20 relief camps have been set up to facilitate this emergency response. Tamil Nadu has been urged to time the shutter opening during daylight hours to minimize risk. Despite ongoing tension over the dam's management, Kerala remains focused on public safety, given its age and strategic importance for Tamil Nadu's agricultural water supply.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mullaperiyar
- Kerala
- Tamil Nadu
- dam
- evacuation
- water level
- relief camps
- safety
- emergency
- Idukki
ALSO READ
Rising Tensions Prompt U.S. Evacuation from Middle East
Wildfires Blaze Through Oregon: Evacuation Orders and Road Closures
U.S.-Iran Tensions Surge Amid Evacuations and Nuclear Deal Deadlock
Steady Operations: Foreign Energy Firms in Iraq Amid U.S. Embassy Evacuation
Typhoon Wutip Hits Southern China: Evacuations and Closures as Storm Intensifies