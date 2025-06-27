Kerala Prepares for Mullaperiyar Dam Opening

In Kerala's Idukki district, authorities are on high alert ahead of the potential opening of the Mullaperiyar dam, anticipated to happen this Saturday. With Tamil Nadu officials expressing intentions to open the dam's shutters upon the water reaching 136 feet, comprehensive evacuation plans have been laid out.

Efforts to relocate 3,220 people from 883 families residing in low-lying regions are underway, as detailed in an official release. These precautionary measures encompass several villages, including Periyar, Manjumala, and Upputhura. District Collector V Vigneshwari has spearheaded operations involving revenue and police departments to ensure residents are moved to safety.

Over 20 relief camps have been set up to facilitate this emergency response. Tamil Nadu has been urged to time the shutter opening during daylight hours to minimize risk. Despite ongoing tension over the dam's management, Kerala remains focused on public safety, given its age and strategic importance for Tamil Nadu's agricultural water supply.

