Trump Pushes for Inspections at Bombed Iranian Nuclear Sites

President Trump advocates for IAEA inspections of Iranian nuclear sites after they were bombed, despite Iran resisting inspection. This move follows recent bombing raids by the U.S. and Israel, and Iran's rejection of inspection requests highlights ongoing nuclear tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 22:23 IST
President Donald Trump expressed his desire for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) or another credible organization to inspect Iran's recently bombed nuclear sites. Speaking at a White House press conference, Trump described the sites as 'obliterated' and dismissed any claims suggesting otherwise.

Trump voiced support for the IAEA's resumption of inspections at the bombed sites. IAEA's chief Rafael Grossi emphasized the importance of renewing inspections, as none have occurred since Israel's June 13 bombings. Meanwhile, Iran's parliament moved to suspend inspections, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi hinting at potential rejections of inspection requests.

The President also mentioned that he doesn't believe Iran is seeking nuclear weapons post-bombings. Despite this, Iran has shown interest in discussions with the U.S. on future steps. However, the White House reported no scheduled meetings between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

