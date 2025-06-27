Left Menu

India Rejects Hague Tribunal's Ruling on J&K Water Projects

India has strongly rejected a ruling by The Hague's Permanent Court of Arbitration concerning hydroelectric projects in Jammu and Kashmir. The Ministry of External Affairs stated that India never recognized the framework for resolving disputes with Pakistan and has placed the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 22:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Friday, India dismissed a ruling from The Hague's Permanent Court of Arbitration regarding two contentious hydroelectric projects in Jammu and Kashmir. The Ministry of External Affairs asserted that the nation has not acknowledged the court's framework for settling disputes with Pakistan.

The court had deliberated on Pakistani objections to the Kishenganga and Ratle projects, with its ruling describing that India's recent suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty did not negate its authority over the matter. This decision, referred to by India as a 'supplemental award', has been dismissed categorically by New Delhi.

India's Ministry of External Affairs emphasized this move as part of Pakistan's alleged deceptive tactics at international fora. In the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, India took measures including placing the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance. The ministry stressed that no court of arbitration has jurisdiction over India's sovereign decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

