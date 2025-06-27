India Rejects Hague Tribunal's Ruling on J&K Water Projects

On Friday, India dismissed a ruling from The Hague's Permanent Court of Arbitration regarding two contentious hydroelectric projects in Jammu and Kashmir. The Ministry of External Affairs asserted that the nation has not acknowledged the court's framework for settling disputes with Pakistan.

The court had deliberated on Pakistani objections to the Kishenganga and Ratle projects, with its ruling describing that India's recent suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty did not negate its authority over the matter. This decision, referred to by India as a 'supplemental award', has been dismissed categorically by New Delhi.

India's Ministry of External Affairs emphasized this move as part of Pakistan's alleged deceptive tactics at international fora. In the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, India took measures including placing the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance. The ministry stressed that no court of arbitration has jurisdiction over India's sovereign decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)