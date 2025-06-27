United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a sharp critique on Friday, declaring a U.S.-backed aid endeavor in Gaza as 'inherently unsafe' and lethal. His stark remarks come amidst intense scrutiny over the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which Israel and the United States encourage the UN to adopt for aid distribution.

The UN, however, has raised concerns over the foundation's neutrality and its effect on militarizing aid efforts, rejecting its integration into their aid strategy. Israeli forces, as the occupying power, are accused of strangling UN-led humanitarian efforts required to aid those in the Palestinian enclave, where attempts to procure food have become a deadly pursuit.

Guterres called for a ceasefire to liberate the humanitarian operations choked by conflicting interests. Despite Israel lifting an aid blockade in May, over 400 Palestinians seeking aid have died, exposing deep divides between aid agencies and the complex geopolitical dynamics at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)