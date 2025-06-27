Mysterious Forest Incident: 14-Year-Old Girl Found Unconscious

A 14-year-old girl was discovered unconscious and injured in a forest near Neb Sarai, South Delhi, raising serious concerns. Police received a distress call and acted swiftly, transporting her to AIIMS Trauma Centre.

The girl suffered a head injury and remains under medical supervision, a senior police officer revealed. Her family has been notified of the situation.

Authorities have filed an attempted murder case under section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and investigations are currently underway to uncover the circumstances leading to this incident.

