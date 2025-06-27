Mysterious Forest Incident: 14-Year-Old Girl Found Unconscious
A 14-year-old girl was found unconscious with a head injury in a South Delhi forest, near Neb Sarai. Authorities responded promptly, transporting her to AIIMS Trauma Centre. Identified and informed, her family awaits further developments as the police initiate a case under attempted murder charges, with investigations ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 23:04 IST
- India
A 14-year-old girl was discovered unconscious and injured in a forest near Neb Sarai, South Delhi, raising serious concerns. Police received a distress call and acted swiftly, transporting her to AIIMS Trauma Centre.
The girl suffered a head injury and remains under medical supervision, a senior police officer revealed. Her family has been notified of the situation.
Authorities have filed an attempted murder case under section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and investigations are currently underway to uncover the circumstances leading to this incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
