Major Shake-up: Maharashtra Police Officers Transferred Across Key Cities

The Maharashtra home department has undertaken a significant transfer of 51 Indian Police Service (IPS) officials along with 81 state police service officials across major cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. This move aims at strategic redistribution of manpower, an official revealed.

Among those reassigned, Tejaswi Satpute, formerly the Superintendent of Police at the Weapons Inspection Branch in Pune, has been appointed as the Commander of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) group 1 in Pune. Additionally, Mahendra Pandit has been moved from Thane city to a Deputy Commissioner of Police position in Mumbai.

Other notable transfers include Smartana Patil's reassignment from Pune to the Police Training Center in Khandala, and Amol Zende's new role as commander of the SRPF, Daund. In Mumbai, five IPS officers, including Vijay Pawar, Sunil Lokhande, Namrata Patil, and Smita Patil, have been promoted as Deputy Commissioners of Police, marking a significant promotion within the force.