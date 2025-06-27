Deadly Gang Rivalry: The Murder of Deepak in Bawana

A tragic gang-related attack unfolded in Bawana as Deepak, nephew of notorious gangster Manjit Mahal, was shot dead while out for a morning walk with his young daughter. The child, aged 10, sustained a bullet injury. Law enforcement authorities have been mobilized to investigate the murder, believed to be part of an ongoing gang rivalry.

The initial investigation points to a feud between the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang and the Manjeet Mahal gang. Despite suspicions, it's reported that Deepak had no recent connections with Mahal's criminal activities. Police sources hinted that the attackers may have conducted reconnaissance to execute the crime with precision.

Authorities have registered a case and are analyzing forensic evidence and CCTV footage. Suspects are being pursued, and questions remain about whether the murder is tied to gang rivalries or property disputes. Further investigations are ongoing to ascertain the motive and apprehend those responsible.

