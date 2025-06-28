Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access
The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda signed a US-facilitated peace deal to end prolonged conflict in eastern Congo and boost access to critical minerals. Despite optimism, the agreement faces skepticism, as the prominent M23 rebel group remains insistent it doesn't apply. The US seeks to counter China's influence in Africa.
- Country:
- United States
In a landmark move, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda have agreed to a US-facilitated peace deal aimed at ending decades of violence in eastern Congo. The deal, signed on Friday, also seeks to bolster US and American companies' access to critical regional minerals.
During a White House meeting, President Donald Trump emphasized the significance of the agreement, calling it a 'new chapter of hope and opportunity' for the region. However, experts remain cautious about its effectiveness, particularly since the M23 rebel group indicated the deal might not apply to them.
The peace agreement arrives amid ongoing US-China competition for African influence. Despite pledges from Congolese and Rwandan officials to honor the deal, challenges in implementation remain, highlighting the region's complex political landscape.
