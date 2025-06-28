Strengthening the Backbone: India's Cooperative Sector Takes Center Stage

On June 30, India's cooperative sector comes under the spotlight as Cooperation Ministers from across the nation gather to discuss and strategize at the 'Manthan Baithak' in Bharat Mandapam. Union Minister Amit Shah will chair the meeting, which aims to bolster the cooperative movement nationwide.

This pivotal meeting will explore several initiatives, including the establishment of new Multi-purpose Primary Agricultural Credit Societies, and discuss the world's largest grain storage scheme. Focus areas include digital transformation, financial strengthening through cooperative banks, and enhancing rural service delivery.

The agenda extends to exploring White Revolution 2.0 and sustainable practices in India's dairy sector. Human resource development through Tribhuvan Sahkari University and the role of new National Multi-state Cooperative Societies will also feature prominently as stakeholders seek to fulfill the vision of 'Sahkar Se Samriddhi'.